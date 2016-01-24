JACOBS SCAMPER

by Tony ‘Tuff Enuff’ Borrett



If you ever fancied an obstacle race – but with a little less mud – then Urban Survivor, Cornwall’s first urban obstacle course race, could be just the challenge for you.

At the end of February Falmouth will play host to the 40 gruelling obstacle race, which includes a dash up the 111 steps of Jacob’s Ladder and chance to break a monkey bar world record.

For years, obstacle course challenges have been run through rural settings, with mud being the predominant obstacle, however over the last couple of years OCR (obstacle course racing) has seen the rise of urban OCR.

We’ve worked with Falmouth council, local businesses and other organisations to make the best of Falmouth’s urban terrain and all its famous landmarks.

“We think this will be one of our most gruelling challenges yet.

We have two options, compete or complete. Whichever a runner chooses, they will encounter at least 40 obstacles that will force them to face their fears, mentally and physically.

Tuff Enuff: Urban Survivor starts at Draceana Centre where the first obstacle faced is named chaos, followed by the first competing challenge, the steep incline farmer’s walk.

Runners then go along the coastline where they face The Moor’s rat trap and the second of the competing challenges, box jumps. That leads to Jacobs ladder, 111 gruelling steep steps in the centre of Falmouth.

This takes runners down to the main town centre to face the first dip in the sea. After negotiating cargo net climbs to get out of the water, runners head to Event Square to tackle a steep quarter-pipe followed by a fear-inducing jump.

Ships and Castles is the next venue where a rope climb, weavers, monkey bars and walls and crawls will test stamina – both mental and physical.

The race then takes runners into Pendennis Castle where the they will face our third challenge, pull ups, burpees and press ups, followed by a series of walls, high and low placed around the 16th century surrounding moat before running to Gyllyngvase Beach.

Runners then face one of the most scenic ocean running routes in the world, taking them down to Gyllyngvase Beach, where they will face the rope traverse before encountering the sea followed by a 100 metre slog through the cold surf where they come out and face the fifth competing challenge aptly named sandbags from hell, our fifth challenge.

Spectators will also enjoy this event as the route is spectator friendly and highlighted zones will be released to show spectators the best areas to view the larger obstacles.

Entrants on the day are able to choose between competing to be crowned Urban Survivor champion 2016 or entering to accept the challenge of completing the course. All entrants will receive a medal and a limited edition tshirt. There will be first, second and third prizes in a men’s and women’s compete section.

Junior competitors are also encouraged to enter a special Tuff Nutt 4km course with 20 obstacles designed to challenge and excite budding junior obstacle course runners.

Tuff Enuff: Urban Survivor takes place on Sunday, February 28, at Falmouth and will seek to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West.

Tuff Nutt: Urban Survivor will take place on Saturday, February 27, and all entrants will again receive a limited edition tshirt and medal. The spaces are limited to 1,500 adult competitors and 1,000 youth competitors, with entrants expected to travel from all over the South West.

To enter Tuff Nutt: Urban Survivor or Tuff Enuff: Urban Survivor, or to find out more, please visit the Tuff Enuff website HERE

Alternatively email tony@tuff-enuff.co.uk or call him direct on 07775 921635.



