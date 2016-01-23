IT’S ALL H-OVER NOW

The council have put out a number that anyone who bought a dodgy ‘Hoverboard’ as a festive gift can call for advice on how to return the dicey items.



Hundreds of the electronic gadgets – which topped Christmas 2015 present lists across Europe – have gone wrong, with some endangering their new owners.

In Cornwall a young girl from St Columb could have been seriously injured when her new toy exploded when placed on battery charge in her bedroom.

The little lass’s Dad Anthony Goodman recalled: “After just an hour on charge the product overheated and caught fire.

“The batteries overheated to such an extent that they exploded like fireworks around the room, even after the charger became disconnected from the mains.”

Now trading standards are inviting consumers to use their hotline – 0300 1234 191 – if they want to give the dicey items back.

They’ve also shared this list of which hoverboards are subject to recall:



· Mitsuta All Smart Gizmos DuoGlyde Self Balancing Drifter/Hoverboard and GT Self-balancing scooter, Charger: HK-42-2000

· John Lewis Selfy Stick Air Runner (white & black) 893 91901 & 893 91902

· Menkind & Red5 Flywheels in black, white and red. Codes 51974, 51976,51977 and SmartGlider in “cool white”, “Dazzling red” and “jet black”. Codes: 51979, 51980, 51978

· Argos Nevaboard – catalogue code: 455/7669

· Tesco iCandy airboard glider – all models

· Halfords Air Runner Balance Board, 190375 192470, 192488

· Swegway “double intelligent drift scooter”

Remember you can refund any goods undamaged other than by an endemic fault up to 30 days after purchase under national legislation.

You Tube Pic



