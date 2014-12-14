‘DON’T SUFFER IN SILENCE’

This week at CCN, we’re talking to Cornish victims of ‘domestic abuse’ – the invasion of a citizens private and family life by the state.

It’s our answer to the ridiculous and sinister police and council propaganda drive for ‘Domestic Abuse Week’ swallowed without question by the old media.

We’re calling on the public to flick two fingers at this creeping fascism, in which we’re all encouraged to suspect each other of imaginary crimes.

Instead, we’re asking ‘Cui Bono?’ (‘Who Benefits’) from all this propaganda and what’s it for?

We believe we can show that it’s the officials behind ‘Domestic Abuse Week’ who are themselves the guilty parties.

They’re scapegoating their victims in an attempt to keep the crimes they commit against humanity safely secret in the‘family’ court and social services.

But time is running out for these child-abusing hypocrites – as the children who are the victims of their dangerous dogma grow up and speak out.

Today Mark Harris and his 24 year old daughter Lisa, who were terribly emotionally abused by social workers and family court judges for 16 years, answer our call for people not to ‘Suffer in Silence’ over official domestic abuse.

Mark Harris, who grew up in St Austell, fought for ten years and went to the notorious ‘family court’ 133 times just to see his three daughters Lisa, Laura and Lindsey.

The three girls all wanted to see their Dad but officials stopped them claiming this would be ‘abuse’ of their mother, because she would be upset.

The brave three sisters finally defied the law and ran away seven years ago to be with their Dad. They live with him still.

Driving instructor Mark explained: “What people perhaps don’t understand is how the ‘domestic abuse’ racket is actually used to abuse children and tear apart families.

“Claiming domestic abuse will get you custody of the kids, the house, maintenance paid, the lot – and solicitors tell women to do it.

“It doesn’t need to be proved – it just needs for there to be an allegation.

“So it’s massively irresponsible of any media to stir up innocent viewers and readers into believing there is an epidemic of domestic abuse.

“There is not. But false allegations of abuse are widespread and used to evil ends.

“The end they achieve is always stopping some poor child seeing a father or grandparent.”

“By contrast, nothing is done about violence towards children that is committed by mothers, or the partners of single mothers.”

“I was falsely accused of domestic abuse, ironically, because of real violence that my ex’s boyfriend was subjecting my children too.”

52 year old Mark explained: “I went to court partly because the girls complained they were being hit, pinched and bullied by my ex’s new boyfriend.

“So I tried to get an order so that the children would stay with me.

“Of course, nothing was done.

“The Judge, Nicholas Wilson – now in the supreme court – accepted in Plymouth that the boyfriend was using ‘inappropriate force on the children’.

“But, you see, this domestic abuse thing, is only used if it can be used against a traditional family unit.

“Real violence is ignored by the officials when it doesn’t suit them.

“In my case, the boyfriend was called to account for himself: in response, he threatened outright in the witness box to ‘kill me’ five times.

“But at the end of the case, rather than do anything about the real problem of violence by a step-parent, the Judge jailed me – because I had waved at my kids.”

Judge’s Wilson’s incredible perversion of justice was done in the name of ‘harassment’ – one of the many definitions of ‘domestic abuse’.

Mark had resorted to waving at his daughters on the way to school, because although the court had ordered his ex to let them see him twice a week, she never did.

On that basis he was accused – and summarily convicted – by one judge, with no jury, and no press allowed – of domestic abuse by ‘harrassment’,.

Mark recalled: “For some official to accuse me of harassment and abuse – while letting a man he knew was violent take my kids home – was beyond a joke.”

Mark was jailed for four months for contempt of court. He served 45 days in Exeter. When he got out, false claims of domestic abuse ensued.

He explained: “The girls mother now phoned the police with a flurry of complaints about domestic abuse.

“What she said was that I was following and ‘watching’ her whenever she went out to the shops.

“She made so many complaints that the beat bobbies who had to deal with it actually got together and followed her.

“A policeman followed her from her home, to school, and to the shops – after which she walked into the police station, with the allegation of domestic abuse.

“Unfortunately for her, four policemen walked in after her and said ‘We know you’re lying, we’ve been following you’ – and that was that.

“But that was eleven years ago – today, with the zeal of the domestic abuse ‘professionals’ and the way it is dealt with, I wonder what would happen.”

Mark had more and more problems with officialdom, and was even jailed again for ten months for contempt, serving 84 days in Pentonville.

Eventually his three daughters ran away from their mothers home and came to live with him.

Lisa recalled: “For years, no-one listened to us. We complained about the boyfriend and said we wanted see our Dad.

“But all they cared about was the ‘welfare and wellbeing’ of our Mother.

“We had to run away for them to actually sit up and take notice.”

Lisa, 24, whose family hail from Newlyn, said: “To me, domestic abuse week is a joke.

“We were knocked about for years by our Mums boyfriend – we went to social workers, we told our teachers, and we told the court ‘Cafcass’ officer.

“That officer is the one they tell you, when you’re a kid, will always tell the court what you, the child, want to be done ‘in your best interest’.

“But that was a load of rubbish.

“What these ‘family’ officials actually kept saying to us was: ‘It would be easier if you didn’t see your Dad’ or ‘If you see your Dad, it will upset your mother.”

“They never listened to a word we said. We said again and again ‘Mums boyfriend is hitting us, we want to live with our Dad’.

“These were exactly the sort of people you always hear going on about ‘domestic abuse’ and making such a big deal of how fathers beat their partners and kids.

“But they don’t care about kids, or women, or anyone.

“When something really bad does happen, it generally doesn’t involve a father, so they do nothing.

“All they use the domestic abuse laws for are when they want to get a Dad away from his kids or out of his home.”

Lisa said: “I mistrust all authority now. Social workers and ‘professionals’ let my sisters and I down, time after time after time, and we all mistrust officials.

“I think a good message to put out against the suspicion ‘Domestic Abuse Week’ is trying to spread in families and communities is ‘Don’t Trust These Officials’.”

“And if you’re being abused by the ‘family court’ or by social workers – Don’t Suffer In Silence – speak out against them!”

Lisa was nine, and her sisters seven and five, when they went through their ordeal with their mothers violent boyfriend, and the judge jailing their Dad instead.

It was only when Lisa was almost grown up at sixteen that they finally broke free of state interference.

Lisa said: “My boyfriend when I was sixteen said to me ‘Look – if you want to go and see your Dad – just do it – and that was the encouragement I needed.

“The little ones came with me: it took some guts, but we haven’t to talk to any awful officials since, and we’ve never looked back.”

Lisa and Mark wrote a back called ‘Family Court Hell’ all about her experiences.

You can buy it HERE .

And to see a series of local judges, pseudo-lawyers and officials named and shamed in Mark’s case and others, click HERE

