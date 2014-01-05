HE’S BULGIN WITH IDEAS!

A Cornish lifeboatman and stalwart of the Port Isaac community has been made a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for his inspirational contribution to charity.

Robert Bulgin, known by most as Bob, has been a volunteer with the RNLI lifeboat station in Port Isaac for the past six years.

Bob also supports the Port Isaac Rowing Club, the Frank McNichol Art Trust and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Southwest.

Bob organises balls, auctions, lotteries and tea parties to raise money for the RNLI.

In April 2012, the lifeboat pulled a father and son from heavy seas at Tregardock. The father died, in what proved to be a deeply traumatic rescue.

The skipper and crew faced a dangerous challenge in bringing the victims body in to land for a decent burial, and Bob looked after crew who were badly affected by the experience.

RNLI manager Tom Mansell said: ‘Bob is a pivotal member of the team at the lifeboat station.

“He provides wisdom, support, humour and advice in appropriate measure.

“I know he is appreciated by everyone around him. People like Bob are the lifeblood of our charity and I and the regional staff are all delighted to see him honoured in this way.’

Chief Exec Paul Boissier added: ‘This is a man that genuinely cares about people.

“He has a passion for the lifeboat and its place in the community, and he has given up a great deal of time for charity work.’



