A European judge has ordered police to force Britain’s rogue ‘family courts’ to hand back a child they kidnapped from her father.
Judges in Belgium made the landmark ruling ordering officials in the UK’s tyrannical secret law courts to give former NATO security contractor Nigel Coopers daughter back to him.
‘Social Services’, the notorious branch of the infamous courts whose staff physically carry out child abductions, have as yet refused.
The scandal cements Britains growing international reputation as a routine violator of Article 8 of the UN Convention on Human Rights, the ‘right to a family life’ and will strengthen calls for the abolition of the hated ‘family division’.
Mr Cooper served in the Royal Navy for 20 years. He lost his child after her drunken and drug-addicted mother took her away to Sunderland.
Feminist zealots in the Social Services department of the local council kidnapped the girl after targeting the vulnerable mother. Just as with the Baby P scandal, they refused to acknowledge the existence of the childs natural father.
42 year old decorated seaman Mr Cooper has been forced to pursue his own case through court in Belgium after a bent British judge banned him from talking about the abduction of his child in the UK.
The father of one says since going public he’s has been contacted by ‘thousands’ of British parents whose children have been taken by the adoption and fostering industries.
The remarkable ruling he’s been awarded by a court in Belgium demands the child return to her father and that the British state effectively pay compensation for the ordeal they have put the young girl through.
This is a common call from civil rights protestors, who seek first abolition of the secret state, then for its worst offenders to be jailed for their crimes, and compensation issued from their ill gotten gains.
In a 32 minute video the father of one has recorded and sent live on the internet he asks other victims of the secretive and unnaccountable Social Services to expose individual social workers, and challenge the authority of Lord Matthew Thorpe, the head of the hated famlily division.
Like most officials of the so-called ‘family division’, Lord Thorpe is a sociopathic bigot, whose day job breaking up families is relieved only by his failure to be a good parent himself .
Here’s Mr Coopers video exposing how the UK abducted his child as part of an ongoing scandal – big news in Europe, but kept from the public by the self censored UK press.
Feel free to share this video as widely as you can.
Do you know of a scandal involving the SS in Cornwall? Have your efforts to publicise your case come to nothing because no-one will listen? Let us know. Just post below.
Yvonne Stewart-Taylor
April 7, 2013 at 4:16 pm
Finally a paper prepared to tell the truth that main stream media have kept covered up for at least a decade, for whatever reason, well done and thank you to this brave Paper.
John Love
April 7, 2013 at 10:09 pm
Every UK citizen must demand that the UK is bound to this treaty has in the name Queen Elizabeth II abused the rights of a man, civil rights, the powers of the court, and law of the HAGUE. Where the Hague recorded it as the greatest abuse of power in the history of mankind. Now it is in the public domain and shaming our government our Nation and our Queen……. Are we such a weak and contemptuous Nation that we fail to speak up? British Social Security Authorities have been found in contempt for refusing to obey a lawful Court order, and have been found guilty of crime, the UK judiciary and the executive have consorted with criminals to harbour them from International law in direct violation of International law. Now SPEAK OUT make your protest and support Our Parliamentary Legislators and Condemn the abuse of power shown by the SS Authorities, the UK Judiciary, and the UK Executive. Support UK LAW, EU LAW and INTERNATIONAL LAW. Write to your MP
desperate nanmy
April 7, 2013 at 11:08 pm
I agree. A newspaper with the guts to speak out for the real people. My grandchildren are going through this now. And we are all very traumatised and heartbroken by it. One day this baby stealing will come to a end. If we all stand up and come forth.
Jamie
April 8, 2013 at 1:26 am
Well done for exposing this corrupt SS and government
Michael J Freeman
April 8, 2013 at 6:39 am
Please read my article
http://www.allvoices.com/contributed-news/14052344-the-childcare-racket
Laksmi
April 8, 2013 at 3:57 pm
It is about time people come together and fight the corrupt judicial systems.
STAFFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL SS “kidnapped” my daughters from me when they were at school and placed them back with their abusive father. They took them on the grounds that my daughters are “at risk of emotional harm” from me. The likes of the teachers, SS, Cafcass, solicitors and the police are all in it together.I have two teenage daughters from my previous marriage. I left my ex-partner because of domestic violence. Our stories have been ignored and dismissed by all.
Unite we stand, the TRUTH shall prevail.
Luke's Army
April 8, 2013 at 8:59 pm
What a great start to exposing these monsters. Well done to this newspaper.
http://lukesarmy.com
Michael J Freeman
April 9, 2013 at 7:42 am
I am an Indie investigative journalist. I will be posting more stories,
http://www.allvoices.com/contributed-news/13922046-boy-11-is-taken-into-care-for-posting-on-facebook
Jackie Holden
April 9, 2013 at 10:06 am
Live footage of new born baby Jack being snatched in Staffordshire last Thursday from Paul and Tasha Roberts.http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGw98F6iebU and follow up report yesterday http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxivHbVVshM
I wrote to Staffordshire Safeguarding Children and Council leader, also Minister for Child Protection.
Reverend phil;
April 9, 2013 at 10:54 am
The END of the Beginning,
The WORM has turned
The tide has turned
We are waking up in the MILLIONS
Justice IS now demanded and unjust LAWS be scrapped
The leaders must NOW do what they are elected to do and protect the ones that voted them in and then RESIGN.
By NOT resigning they are TRAITORS and will be prosecuted as such.
The GAME is UP and your time has passed, may the LORD have MERCY on your souls.
We are HERE
We are MILLIONS
We have NOT forgotten.
We told you to EXPECT US
NOW it’s OUR turn
You WILL get what we say you will get and it will be more than you EVER gave us. AND IT WILL BE JUST.
Peace OUT
Namaste, rev phil;
mary docherty
April 22, 2013 at 7:28 am
At long long last,a newspaper with enough balls to publish something that the british “ss” (social services) never want published..I too (a grandmother) had this happen to me..they gave me my three beautiful grandchildren,i even “passed” a parenting assessment..they then removed my grandchildren from the child at risk register,then said “to be able to pay you kinship care payments we have to keep them on as children in need”,that was on the 24th january 2006…october that same year,they started saying something different…on the 18 dec 2006 the court in medway granted them an ico (interim care order) and on the 19th december they came with two police officers to steal my grandchildren…then,because i wouldn’t “go away” they had me “gagged” in the high court by justice pauffley..the “EXCUSE” to steal my grandchildren was “AT POSSIBLE RISK OF FUTURE EMOTIONAL HARM”!!
Chris Hawkins CAPA
April 27, 2013 at 7:41 am
Constantly the Child and Parent Alliance in their support work for fathers have to battle with the secret family courts with social services refusing to consider fathers and grandparents. In additon they help mothers commit parental alienation to prevent children to see their fathers and grandparents and as a result three and a half million children in the UK are estimated by the ONS to have no or very little contact with fathers.
bill
April 30, 2013 at 10:41 am
ok, there is a little mention on this site about the tyranical behaviour of social services uk.
This isn’t enough! children are being forcibly removed from loving familys all over the uk, in some cases just because their houses are untidy, no one knows how to be perfect parents, it’s something we learn with experience.
A lot of the ss brigade have never had children, how can they know who will make a good parent?
Do away with the secret courts for a start, i thought we lived in a democracy? doesn’t seem that way to me.
It’s very frightening the way the uk is heading, the more we accept the more power the dictators will take from us.
Pingback: IT'S THE INDY 27 | Cornwall Community News
robbie
May 3, 2013 at 10:13 pm
everyone,please subscribe to the uk column,and watch their daily newscasts on their website http://www.ukcolumn.org this is the real news non of the mainstream cannot tell and won,t,they are not allowed to dig deep enough.they expose the national debt as a fraud,big society as a fraud,common purpose and similar political change charities ,the whole growing police state.the more support they get the more work they can do as they rely on donations,they are a real decent honest team who just want to get the truth out
love and peace with some inner steal will win the day
robbie
May 3, 2013 at 10:14 pm
sorry forget
also as usual well done c.c.n for having the guts to post the articles they do,keep up the good work
Andy
May 9, 2013 at 11:24 pm
North Devon social services are a disgrace, using lies to accomplish their twisted plans, Leaving the country in haste is often the only answer, but unforunately a lot of families are stuck in the poo-k (uk!). Still, my family cost them thousands, and allowed them to continue their meetings and waste money up to what we believed was the critical point. Then up and left! I’m still accumulating more cost on them by unpaid tax bills (I’m still here 6 months on/off) and may go to prison over these bills (more cost to them). When I have caused maximun financial damage to them, I too will be gone permanently. but not until I’ve been to court for tax, my defence being they impoverished my family with lies, and I dont agree with funding kidnappers.
Nathaniel Harris
December 7, 2013 at 8:57 am
Yes- I know of SS in Cornwall ignoring evidence concerning a father who sold his six year old son to Colin Batley’s sex cult in Kidwelly, Wales- the first case of ritual abuse ever prosecuted. SS in Bristol are currently attempting to send said child back to the abusive father.
karen bailey
December 7, 2013 at 4:28 pm
heartbroken grandmother my grandson was taken from a mother and baby unit on a phone call to say social services had a court order and were taking my grandson from the hospital with no reason given with police protection order and stated all clear given numorus times no harm abuse or neglect had ever happend no police prosicution was made yet an 18 year sentence was handed out forced adoption to a mother who became ill two weeks after child birth no help or support was put in place from social services they just took my grandson at four weeks old this is happening daily to innocent loving parent/ parents and has to be stopped as family law and there judges are bowing down to social services for fabricated lies then with presumtion children are being stolen these courts need to be opened up majority of the children have loving families and homes to go to yet no crime harm abuse neglect as ever been mentioned and families are left destroyed and this is used against parent/parents risk of emotional harm future risk theres more chance of that happing where the child/children is not with the biological parent /parents these things they use to take our loved ones could happen in a school play ground or any were for that matter whos to say the carers and adoptives dont do many times it happens what do we want the children back and justice the whole truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth
Jackie
December 8, 2013 at 9:30 am
My three grandchildren were stolen by social services in Maidenhead, along with many more families that have been torn apart. These evil corrupt people lie about why they are taking children and the corrupt Judge allow’s them to commit perjury in the court room as they have no evidence. It is always the same Judge that seems to be bought in and to the best of my knowledge he has removed every child who’s case has gone bfore him Judge Bruce McIntyre from Reading. Social services also pay a psychologist to right fake reports, she tells every parent they need therapy when infact they do not, this woman is known by local authorities all over the south east Dr Celeste Van Rooyan. All of my grandchildren have been split up and sent to live miles away, two of them fostered and the youngest has been put up for forced adoption. How can these people be allowed to rip happy loving families apart like this. These poor children just want to come home to mummy, because mummy has done nothing wrong to her children. When are the judges going to let parents start show evidence in court against social services lies. Judges should be made to retire at a certain age. Give us back our stolen children stop ss abusing our human rights and the childrens human rights.
amanda davis
December 10, 2013 at 8:07 am
our nephews were taken into care, and they refused to allow any of the family access my partner the natural uncle were turned down on feeble excuses, even though we were willing to give the boys a loving home, the ss workers didnt give a damn about keeping the children with in the family as they already had adopters waiting
sammy
December 10, 2013 at 12:00 pm
ohh yes i av had cornwall SS broke into my home in 2007 and took my 5year son who has autisum i went court to get my son back and the SS are very sly i didnt get the help or support i needed they judged me cause i was a young mum on my own with no family support now my son is with 2 lesians which e calls them mums when he knows that iam his mum i brought him up from the age of 5 he is now 11. i didnt get a very fair fight in court but i av a 5year old daughter now and she still in my care so i cant gt my head around why not my son iam good enough to parent my daughter. SS are ment to be there to elp familys and keep them together not breaking them. iam a good parent i never smack my children iam there as a parent nd a friend
sammy
December 10, 2013 at 12:11 pm
i forgot to say that also the cornwall SS put my son in froster care for 2 years my son was being hit, screamed at being bullyed and the SS knew al this and they stll kept my son with that family the SS didnt get done no nothing. i wasnt happy when i found this out in court. i was proving to the court and SS that i can parent my son but no the judge handed my son over to another family. but still please tell me why i cant parent my son when i can parent my daughter please i wanna know….. i never get the right answers of the SS all i get is just get over it!!!!!
Nigel Cooper
December 15, 2013 at 5:16 pm
Today is Sunday 15th December 2013; as of today I still do not have my daughter. So the question is, who is abusing the law? Why will the law not be obeyed? Who is punishing me? Why am I being punished?
Is my daughter still alive?
Who has my daughter?
Why do Belgium do nothing?
Bring WAR to this planet and DESTROY the social services.
A father.
Pingback: NOW DO YOU BELIEVE US? | Cornwall Community News
sally
January 29, 2014 at 1:33 am
Sick of reading about these parents and nothing is done, when will the uk goverment stop selling children, human trafficking going on in a country that sends their own young men and women to afganistan for the human rights of the women and children of afganistan but yet invades the human rights of its own people……yes hitler must be laughing, the devils work for sure
Gabriela Phillip
March 2, 2014 at 4:32 pm
Let’s bring war to the world. No matter how many people die. Uk state lord’s does not obey the law.
They can’t destroy families and more important children. Believe, they abuse children by accusing their loving parents.
gwen
March 10, 2014 at 10:01 pm
We all need to get our stolen children home to their blood family,we have a right to a family life,our children are NOT FOR SALE
Andy
March 17, 2014 at 2:20 pm
Britain s Road Blockade for justice July 24th 10am London M25
Meet up 1 South Mimms Services meet up 2 M1 toddington services
https://www.facebook.com/events/245254805647244/245509018955156/?notif_t=plan_mall_activity FB EVENT PAGE
Dear Sir,Madam, Andy Peacher 07827731060 freedomtalkradio2013@gmail.com
http://www.childrenscreamingtobeheard.com
This little girl is asking for help WHY should a child have to beg adults for help we the families should be in our thousands on the 24th July 2014 at the M25 Blockade to support all of the children “screaming to be heard” who are “the silent witnesses” in the care system we have 10.000 kids running away from abuse of the system are they running back home NO because many kids in care are told my the system YOUR families do not want you and I Maggie Tuttle know this to be true after interviewing in the early hours of the mornings the homeless kids living on the streets of London begging and for many who are picked up and trafficked prostituted murdered their little bodies sold for science pedophiles abusing them. Only we the Nation and families who have lost children can put a stop to the abuse and to the multibillion pound Child industry which states ahhaha “IN A CHILD’S BEST INTEREST” I hope to see you all on the 24th July 2014.
Can you help me and thousands of children and their families to send out a clear message to those in authority that stealing britains children from loving homes will not be tolerated any more.
We are loosing our kids on the future risk of emotional harm lies in files judges looking the other way its a billion pound industry.
In a lot of cases education support and advice would stop these children going in to care i urge you to support the blockade the police in 3 counties have given me a protest liason officer.
The Evidence is below we want you to read the articles below this is what main stream media are saying and the serving mp john hummings and daily telegraph journalist.
We want you to join the blockade through any means possible tractors cars lorries bikes
This is a road blockade for justice.
http://www.childrenscreamingtobeheard.com Evidence Here
John Hemmings Mp http://youtu.be/LZMy2H8QZSE http://youtu.be/2PaCE_jTZSk
Christopher booker Telegraph http://youtu.be/mUYBgGzxWCo
Contact me now with your ideas
Andy 07827731060 01469510558
freedomtalkradio2013@gmail.com
The Police in 3 counties are working with us for the safety for all.
PLEASE GOOGLE CHILD STEALING BY THE STATE IN THE MAIN STREAM MEDIA.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-2128987/Children-stolen-state.html
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/10486452/Child-taken-from-womb-by-caesarean-then-put-into-care.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2510371/Britains-130-000-absent-dads-One-fathers-lose-contact-children-earlier-relationships.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1371704/Grandparents-legal-right-access-grandchildren-divorce.html
samantha grayston
April 23, 2014 at 2:33 pm
hello my name is Samantha Grayston i am 17 years of age and i was pregnant with my son last year when i was 16 the social services got involved in may on the grounds of neglect with my unborn son i had him on 30th august at home then went to hospital to make sure he was okay and they said i cant take him home till social services say i can take him home. On the 2nd of September at 12 o’clock social services came to the hospital and said i need to be in york for 2 o’clock at county court when i was still recovering from giving birth at Scarborough hospital i went to court cause they said they was going to take my son off me i asked why and they said on the grounds of neglect i went to court the court said they are removing him from my care so i went back to the hospital after court finished i asked where my son was and they said they have taken him i have had contact with him on every Tuesday and Thursday since he has been removed from my care he is now 5 and 1/2 month old iv had loads of court cases but they have always been on Tuesday’s or Thursday’s on the same day as my contacts iv asked if they can move my contacts days or the court date and they have refused so iv not been able to go to court to fight for my son as iv had to go to contact the final hearing was on the 13th February 2014. They told me to go to this place called hope to help me talk about my childhood and to talk about how i feel having my son removed i went there there told me to go to this place called learning disability as they thought i was thick so i went there i have got dyslexia and missed 3 years of school they told me to go to these meeting with them aka social services so i went to the meetings they asked me to get my house sorted before i had my son so i got it sorted before he was born they told me to quit college when i was pregnant to go to there meetings when i was in middle of redoing my English and Maths exam’s and just finished a health and safety exam and iv got a certificate to show for it. As iv already said i had my final court hearing on 13th February this year it was meant to be a 4 day trial they moved it to a 3 day trial instead i went to court on the 10th to hear social services give there evidence the first person who gave there evidence was Rachael Lee she gave her evidence on oath and my barrister asked if she had worked with under age parents and Rachael said she has got no qualification or ever worked with under age parents as she has not had the training but her evidence still stood against me. The next whiteness Amanda Laude social services stood up and said her side of things on oath she said she has been in my contacts for a week when i had a 2 week assessment she was only in my contacts for 2 and half days then someone took over she told the judge that my son is better off with out me and better off in someone else care as I’m not a good enough mother to care for him she told the judge that I’m not aloud anything to do with my family and that i had to move out of my home town if he got returned to my care she has not let any off my family have contact with my son and she has only just let my dad see my son since last month. My mum and 2 brothers have never met my son as they have never had the chance to, cause off social services wont let them have contact she told me to open my own bank account i did as she asked and she said it was not good enough. The next day i had to stand up and give my evidence and say why i think i should have my son back, how much i love him, how could i care for him if he was returned, would he be in danger if he was returned, would his needs be met. I had all the evidence with me at court to back my story up against all the allegations they have made. My sons guardian Mary Midgley stood up and gave her evidence against me and said the same as the social services my barrister asked why did she come round to my house 2 days after Christmas to ask me how i am with out my son and asked if i had a good Christmas with out my son and why did she had a smug look on her face she could not answer that. The next day was the final hearing i went in to court and the judge rejected all my evidence and rejected how i feel about my son and said they are going to get my son adopted. It is the same judge who has dealt with my case who is on my mothers case about my siblings
Since my son was taken from my care they then said my mum was neglecting her kids and then took hers off her i was on the social services register when i was younger through some my childhood on the grounds off neglect with my other siblings but yet they did nothing to help me my mum told them that she could not cope with me in her care and she asked them to remove me from her care and so did i also ask them to and they said they can not split up a close family
My address is 64 Highgarth Eastfield Scarborough YO11 3EJ you can contact me on 07808531405 or you can get to me on my dads phone which is 07512382436 or email me back as i really need your help i am stuck where to go next about it as i am not willing to give up on my son and wish to have him returned thank you for reading this and i would really appreciate if you would help me and get in touch
your the kids last chance as they keep telling my mum and dad what are we doing here what have we done wrong. it is becoming more clear that it is a vendetta against out hole family
samantha grayston
April 23, 2014 at 2:35 pm
no they took my son off me from hospital cause they said that my house was not suitable and that iv neglected my son but at my final hearing they said that it is suitable for a new born/toddler but they still didn’t give me him back and how can I neglect him when he wasn’t even born and when he was born he was in a hospital with people to watch and make sure you can cope okay so I want to know why the hell has my son been stolen from me and not all them druggy’s out there who are getting smashed out of there face and beating there kids you need to sort this country out and get the system fix and use it what it was invented for theres many more people out there who are like me and im not going to stop until my son is right by my side and I don’t care 1 little bit about the system. there a meant to be there to protect family’s and children out there meant to be saving all these kids who are getting murdered by there mums and dads and other relatives from harm but yet again they just sit there and let poor little kids suffer till there death is upon them. You people meant to be there to help us who are in our deepest needs you ask us to vote and look up to the government ” how can we if your refusing to help us and out population” people use to say protect those you love and those around you. respect and love you only get respect and love if you give once in a while as well you cant expect people to be nice and friendly to one and another if where getting our hole lifes ripped apart how can 1 judge tell us parents that we are not good enough to have a family everyone should be aloud to have there own family your a meant to help one and another so, go for it help one and another, help those who need your help and you may get the favour returned
Vicky hutchings
April 23, 2014 at 11:27 pm
Hi we have had our granddaughter taken by these evil social workers! We get to see her on monday for the last time as they have found adoptive parents for her. She is not thriving or gaining much weight in the placement, she is nearly 11 months old, not sitting up unaided, not takin her milk properly, and not eating food with lumps in or drinking a lot of milk. So how can they say that she is at risk with us when she isnt thriving when in the LA care. They wont let my daughter go with her baby when she gets weighed, even though the manager gave her a letter saying that she can, they wont tell her when it happens so she can go, because they have adopters they said she cant go now. We have been to our local AM, MP they are disgusted at the way the LA have dealt with our case, with no offer of help and support to us to keep the baby in the family! The LA kept our contact notes from us and the court, they wouldnt give them to us dispite me asking continuously for them during and after the case finished. I have written to everyone but the pope and the queen! If it would do any good i will write to them too!!
All these families should protest to Downing street to show this PM we wont be bullied no more and keep doing it to show him we wont give up until he does something to change what these evil LA are doing!! Anyone agree with me??
ELIZABETH LAUDER
September 4, 2014 at 8:07 am
my granson was taken into care when he was 7 and half,and lives with a foster carer in whitstable, he is now 10 years old, he has been seen by cams in kent for the first time and now they want to drug him with STRATTERA SO HE WILL SIT STILL IN CLASS AND IF I TRY TO STOP IT THEY WILL STOP MY VISITS, UK COURTS CAN DO AS THEY PLEASE
jason sallis
November 30, 2014 at 11:49 am
I’m disabled I went to social services for help with my children because of a accommodation issue. My children were seperated from me just for asking for help.
mickala
December 11, 2014 at 3:40 pm
My children have been taken and we have done nothing wrong, These corrupt evil people violantly draged my children from my arms while they was screaming and begging me no to let them take them, Even the corrupt judge at the court told the social services they had knowingly lied to her for this order and yet my children are still in foster care, Even Tho This JUDGE, judge finnerty said out in court YOU SOCIAL SERVICES KNOWINGLY LIED TO ME FOR ME TO GRANT THIS ORDER. This is YORK social services all these people have done is amosionly and mentely abused my children and are mentely and amotionly torchuring my children. This needs to be stoped all these kids who need there help are being left to suffer and the happy loved ones are who they want, THEY ARE SICK THE UK IS SICK I HOPE WE CAN TOGETHER PUT A STOP TO THIS.
char
January 8, 2015 at 6:18 am
Cant wait for the new world order when these pieces of shit cant tell anyone how to have a family, its not there lives its ours, one day these kids are going to destroy there lives and see how they like it.
scar11et
January 10, 2015 at 8:57 am
I first came across stories like this 5 years ago through my job. Then a very good friend experienced it. She suffered epilepsy. She held down a very responsible job that paid well but one day she had a fit in front of her son. She handled it well and life continued as usual then a few weeks later socoal services turned up. Her 6 year old had told a teacher of his mummy’s fit. Within 2 months her son was put in care. Instead of offering support. Meetings took place. They lied in their reports.2 years this went on for. Finally with them saying they wanted her son to be adopted.it was heartbreaking. This beautiful strong woman was not having her voice heard.six weeks after the word adoption was said my friend died. Aged 34.
I am so angry. I have also become increasingly aware of some of my young girls aged 18-21 who grew up in care falling pregnant and then having their babies removed. No real reason given apart from the fact they were under social services. These practices need high lighting and stopped.
LUCI DA COSTA
January 15, 2015 at 12:42 am
I have problem with the North tyneside social services. They stole my kids in 2013.
Please visit my website http://www.ukfamilycourt.com
Katia
January 15, 2015 at 1:04 am
Thank you for issuing that silver bullet. From the heart. In the name of all children and parents hurting.
Bless you.
Katia
January 15, 2015 at 1:29 am
It will have been 2 years in two months, since you recorded this video. Have there been any developments?
PS: I don’t have any affiliation with Wikileaks, I just supposed I can help though.
Franz
January 16, 2015 at 7:25 am
I’m from Germany live in England 20 years. I’m going to be a father as my partner is in her 30th week.
This what I learned about this country over the years really disguese me. There’s no other country like England in Europe. In Germany doctors go to jail if they kill a patient. SS go to jail if they fabricate any papers. Police has no rights to arrest anybody when domestic violence unless there’s serious physical threat to life. Even if the mother is mentally sick but she posses no physical danger to her kids German SS will support her and has no powers to take kids of her unless the mother will ask for it. The same way is in most EU countries.
What I have learned over the years is that you the English cuz of the system you got here in England, You actually aren’t human but product. (no offense) Your manufactured by usually single mums. From young age you are being thought by your propaganda media scam about what’s bad and what’s good what to like and what to dislike. Who to love and who to hate. Thought about the way you should live if you refuse you forced to do so. If you fight it you destroyed. England has the highest amount of single mums in whole Europe. not because people in England are so bad but because the government encourage it. England has the highest amount of pedophiles and rapist in whole Europe not even saying about aids and chlamydia. England is the only country in Europe where doctors in the NHS hospitals have no legal responsibility over patient they may kill anybody and police won’t bother, England is the only country in Europe where SS if they just wish to may force Adoption. And they do it in tens of thousand, You the English are used by the state to pay the taxes, used to fill someones pockets to make economy grow your asset of the British government and when needed no more cuz of your age they put you on care pathways and recycle. Your possessions are taken by the state. And the only thing that show you ever existed is a bench in local park with your name on it and that’s only if you had friends at work who cared to make one for you. England has the highest amount of pensioners in care homes in whole Europe those pensioners are most of the time left on their own usually their kids don’t care about them those pensioners are left on the hands of many times evil creatures working there who has no compasion to human life. I’m very surprised propaganda tool called BBC sometimes expose what happens in care homes, just sometimes.
Sometimes I was comparing England to other countries I have been to, Sweden Germany Norway DK,Spain,France etc about each EU country I have been I have an opinion always tried to learn about each as much as I could. History, People and way of life.
My opinion is that if there’s hell on earth England is most definitely the center of it.
If any english modern nazi SS ever did anything wrong to my children, my family I would give my life to make sure those Nazis never do that again.
There’s less English Nazi SS in England than people punished and destroyed by them. The problem is that you the English never stand up for yourself. Your easy to control, easy to make you do things whatever things the SS or any other government body want you to do.
You the English never fight for your rights, you scared of giving up your life there was never civil war in England. No one ever really opposed the government and it’s laws. You just accept everything that’s happen here, and all you do is to just vote from labour to cons and now ukip and all of them are just the same. You made that way cuz your product you can’t stand for yourself and say NO More and do extreme things to show you aren’t product. And you won’t allow anybody to treat you that way.
You Filled with propaganda, SS good, NHS good, Britain best place on earth, Land of milk and honey, everyone want to live here while the truth is that the only people that want to live here and people from the poorest places on earth and England is even behind Romania. Esp when it comes to feelings, family values, compasion to human life.
Hope you the English will one day wake up and will stand up for your country, yourself and your familes. And show those who lead you that England belong to people not to money hungry pedophiles working in the parliament.
England wasn’t always what it is today. And you can change it.
And I apologise if in anyway I offended anybody but I just wanted to express my opinion and what I have learned over many years.
dab
January 20, 2015 at 4:04 pm
i live in rotton rotherham,south yorkshire,the ss here have total control, people in rotherham need to know the enemy amongst us,lies and bullying are the norm,vunerable single mothers targeted for adoption of there kids,if you have depression or learning difficultys then thats great for them,its so corrupt it defies every rule of a caring society,im ashamed to be british,and ashamed to be a yorkshireman
Mark
August 7, 2016 at 7:47 pm
Devon County Council social services uk, took are nephew away even though there was no reason to take him away for forced adoption they asked him where he wanted to stay and he said nannas the breach the childs rights,we continually was abused and harassed and defamed for the past 6 months and the final case was already sewn up before the final hearing numerous breaches of human rights not only for us but my nephew aswell,they treated up like criminals by spying on us,making false statements and putting obstacles in the way and humiliation at every opportunity it felt like torture everyday while there around,they breach article 6,8,14 they was also racist against are Jewish origin,and refused to acknowledge it on his birth record and ares they never listened to what he wanted,when he said he wanted to stay at his nannas,and they never gave us any chance,or help us in anyway until the court case was on they continually lied to us in order to make there case stronger we had all got clean records and therefore law binding,he also had suspected autism they would not let us get him diagnosed.and ruined Christmas for us by saying they was talking him away,they used unscrupulous witnesses that one had a court order on her,the other was known to the police for making malicious phone calls and behaviour and the other one had a grudge because she was a ex and is vulnerable and also the statements was falsified with lies and deception and they was not completed
Steven John stack
December 7, 2016 at 11:49 pm
My son was stolen for future emotional harm the clerk was corrupt had president munby in my final case he said his words about the corpus reas clerk lessons must be learned in the meantime stealing my son future emotional so what they new was that my son was not actually harmed in any way not emotionally or physically he was hitting all his milestones exceeding them for his age. And they have stole my son because they thought my son might be sometime in the future might not will be just might be in the future emotionally harmed now in the future when my son finds out he dose not belong to his family he will be emotionally harmed they know this and take your child regardless while rubbing it in your face that they are going to emotionally harm your child in the future the reason it’s future emotional harm is because I did not run with my child and allowed the courts to steal him that is how I am guilty of future emotional harm I failed to protect my son from a corrupt system I don’t sleep I’m on the look out all the time think other children could be my son I feel sick to the stomach that child theft is taken place from the very ppl who are ment to uphold the law and protect the law
Michela de Cosmi
December 9, 2016 at 1:45 am
I NEED URGENT HELP. I AM A MOTHER OF 2 CHILDREN 10 AND 5 YEARS OLD WITH A DUAL NATIONALITY ( ENGLISH AND ITALIAN).
10 NOVEMBER 2016 THE JUDGE IN ROME PUT MY TWO CHILDREN IN A NUN’S CARE HOME BECAUSE I LOOKED FOR PROTECTION IN A REFUGE AFTER RECEIVING A WHATSUP MESSAGE WITH A RIFLE AND TWO BULLETS FROM AN UNKNOWN NUMBER ON 16 OCTOBER 2016.IN 2014 I HAD TO FLEE FROM LONDON DUE TO 17 YEARS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND STALKING AFTER THE SEPARATION FROM MY EX PARTNER, THE FATHER OF MY CHILDREN.STALKING PERPETRATED BY HIS ACQUANTANCES, TOO. THE POLICE IN LONDON COULD CONFIRM IN THE ASSESSMENT OF THE SOCIAL SERVICES IN LONDON.IN THIS ASSESSMENT SOCIAL SERVICES ESTABILISH THAT THERE MUST BE SUPERVISION WHEN THERE IS CONTACT BETWEEN CHIDREN AND THE FATHER, DUE TO MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN AND CONSEQUENT CONCERN FOR THE WELL BEING OF THE CHILDREN. FROM 2014 IN ITALY A SECOND HELL BEGUN IN MY LIFE. THOUGH THE FATHER HAS ALWAYS SEEN THE CHILDREN IN ITALY AT MY MUM’S FLAT, HE MADE A LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST ME, BATTLE I COULD NOT COUNTERFIGHT AS HE STOLE FROM ME 54 THOUSAND POUNDS AFTER THE SEPARATION. IN THOSE TWO YEARS TWO TIMES HE CALLED THE POLICE ON ME, MAKING A FALSE ALLEGATION THAT THE CHILDREN HAD DISAPPEARED. POLICE CAME AND SAW THAT THE CHILDREN WERE AT HOME AND WERE FINE. THE FATHER NEVER CALLED ME TO SEE WHERE THE CHILDREN WERE. HE CALLED STRAIGHT THE POLICE.
THIS MAN HAS STOLEN 17 YEARS FROM MY LIFE, HE HAS STOLEN 54 THOUSAND POUNDS AND NOW HE IS TAKING THE CHILDREN AWAY FROM ME. I STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT MY EX PARTNER AND HIS LAWYER HAVE PAID JUDGES AND MY OWN LAWYER FOR HIM NOT TO BE INVESTIGATED IN LONDON AND FOR ME TO BE DESTROYED A SECOND TIME IN MY LIFE. EVERYBODY JUDGES, LAWYERS AND SOCIAL SERVICES ARE CONCEALING ALL THE PROOFS OF THE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (OFFICIAL SMS MESSAGES HE USED TO SEND ME IN LONDON WITH THREATS AND SERIOUS OFFENCES AND INSULTS, REPORTS FROM THE POLICE, MEDICAL CERTIFICATES FROM NHS GPS AND OBSTETRICIAN, THAT CONFIRM THE HIGH LEVEL OF VIOLENCE THIS MAN HAS DONE ON ME FOR 17 YEARS, DUE TO WHICH HE WAS ARRESTED AND I WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL. BUT I NEVER PRESSED CHARGES. SO IN ITALY THE JUDGE IS SAYING THAT BECAUSE HE WAS NOT CONDEMNED IN LONDON OR IN ITALY HE IS INNOCENT. WHEN MY SON WAS THREE HE MADE A BLACK EYE ON HIM. HE BROKE MY LIP AND I STILL HAVE THE SCAR AFTER 12 YEARS.
I STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT HIM AND HIS LAWYER HAVE PAID JUDGES AND EVEN MY LAWYERS TO HIDE THOSE EVIDENCES. HIS LAWYER HAS A SURNAME THAT IN PUGLIA IS CONNECTED WITH THE MAFIA, AND FOR THE FIRST TIME 10 MAFIA WOMEN CONNECTED TO THIS MAFIA FAMILY WERE ARRESTED. MY PC AND MY MOBILE ARE INTERCEPTED, NO SMS, I HAVE NO MORE PICTURES OR VIDEOS OF MY CHILDREN, THE MOBILE GETS VERY HOT ALSO WHEN I DON’T USE IT AS IF SOMEBODY IS IN FULL CONTROL OF MY MOBILE. SOME FRIENDS IN LONDON WERE TRYING TO HELP ME AND ALL OF A SUDDEN EVERYBODY DISAPPEARED. I CONTACTED LAWYERS IN ROME IN LONDON AND IT WAS THE SAME AFTER FEW CALLS, I COULD NOT SPEAK TO THOSE LAWYERS ANYMORE AS IF SOMEBODY IS TELLING ALL THOSE PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY. I AM ALONE IN ITALY AND POLICE IS HOPELESS. MY CHILDREN ARE IN THE HANDS OF CORRUPTED, DANGEROUS PEOPLE. I CAN ONLY SEE THEM TWICE A WEEK FOR ONE HOUR. THEY ARE DESTROYED. LAST TIME I SAW MY SON LEONARDO HE COULD NOT STOP CRYING. AND THE NUN WHO WAS THERE TAKING NOTES TOLD MY SON THAT IF HE CONTINUED CRYING HE COULD NOT SEE ME ANYMORE. HE TRIED TO TELL ME SOMETHING IN ENGLISH AND THE NUN TOLD HIM HE COULD NOT SPEAK ENGLISH TO ME. MY SON AT THE END TOLD ME THAT (CHECKING FIRST THE FACE OF THE WORKER IF HE WAS ALLOWED TO SPEAK) THE JUDGE SAID THAT I WAS HAPPY THAT THEY ( MY CHIDREN ARE IN A HOME CARE. I TOLD HIM THAT WHOEVER SAID THAT IS A LIER AND I LOVE THEM AND WANT THEM TO RETURN HOME.
SECOND TIME I WENT THERE LEO TOLD ME IN ENGLISH THAT THOSE WOMEN ARE WITCHES ( HE TOLD ME THAT 4 TIMES). THIRD TIME HE SAT ON A TABLE AND WROTE IN ENGLISH: MUM I AM NOT WELL HERE.NOW KEITH’S LAWYER WAS THE FIRST ONE TO SAY TO PUT THE CHILDREN IN A CARE HOME, AFTER THE JUDGE PASSED HER THE PICTURES OF THE RIFLE AND THE GUN.OBVIOUSLY IT WAS ALL PLANNED.NOW I WONDER HOW A FATHER CAN BE SO CRUEL TO DETACH HEALTHY CHILDREN FROM THE MOTHER ( EVEN IN LONDON, AND IT IS WRITTEN IN THE ASSESSMENT THAT HE CANNOT DOUBT I AM A GOOD MOTHER AND MY CHIDLREN ARE HEALTHY). NOW KEITH HAS RENTED A FLAT IN ROME. AND THE JUDGE HAS GIVEN THE CHILDREN TO THIS MAN, THOUGH SOCIAL SERVICES IN LONDON CONFIRM THAT UNSUPERVISED CONTACT WITH THE FATHER CAN PUT THE CHILDREN AT HIGH RISK.
THOSE PEOPLE ARE DESTROYING THE LIFE OF MY CHILDREN AND MY LIFE. I HOPE SOMEBODY CAN SUPPORT ME ALSO TO COMMUNICATE THIS TO THE EUROPEAN COURT AS THEY ARE BREAKING ALL THE EUROPEAN LAWS ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS. AND CHILDREN’S WELFARE. WHEN DURING THE HEARING I TOLD THE JUDGE FOR THE CHILDREN TO BE LISTENED SHE DIDN’T EVEN CONSIDER ME. PLEASE SOMEBODY STOP THOSE CRIMINALS, “WHO ARE STEALING THE SUN FROM THE SKY”. WARNING THE POLICE IN LONDON OR THE EUROPOLICE OR THE INTERPOLICE, I DO NOT KNOW. MICHELADECOSMI@GMAIL.COM
Mark
December 17, 2016 at 2:54 pm
Devon County Council social services,united Kingdom took are beloved nephew away even though there was no reason to take him away they already had him on the forced adoption list months before without even notifieying us they asked him where he wanted to stay and he said i want to stay at nannas which they breached the childs human rights,we was continually abused and harassed and defamed for the past 6 months by devon county council social services and the final case was already sewn up a week before the final hearing numerous breaches of human rights not only for us but my nephew aswell,they treated us like criminals by spying on us,making false statements and putting obstacles in the way and humiliating us at every opportunity it felt like torture everyday while they were around,they was also racist against are Jewish origin,and refused to acknowledge it on his birth record and they never listened to what he wanted so they never took notice of the best interests of the child whatsoever when he said he wanted to stay at his nannas,and they never gave us any chance,or help us in anyway until the court case was on they continually lied to us in order to make there case stronger we had all got clean records and therefore law binding,he also had suspected autism they would not let us get him diagnosed.and ruined Christmas for us by saying they was taking him away,they used unscrupulous witnesses that one had a court order against her,the other was known to the police for making malicious phone calls and behaviour and the other one had a grudge because she was a ex and is vulnerable and also the statements was falsified with lies and deception and they was not completed so how come there surpose to be child protection but there not because there the abusers he was happy until they kidnapped him with lies plus he is now unhappy keeps asking for us he’s under weight the social worker made up false evidence reports and witness that had a vendetta against him we are unhappy with ur family courts it states right to a fair trial that was not a fair trial whatsoever the result was done a week before behind closed doors plus there evidence against that people was utter shambles they had no prove to back that rubbish up whatsoever so how can u say a person is a perpetrator and that they have nothing to back it up they didnt like it because we was telling the truth and they breached the law on all counts breached childs rights,right to a private life with he did not get they breached his wishes they harrassed the family cafcass tried bullying the disable brother Telling him to move out when hes happy where he is theyve got no rights whatsoever and the social worker with another social bullied the disable brother as well trying to get the disable brother to bully the nephew until they was over heard by a brother its states on devon county’s and cafcass website they follow protocol calls of human rights nothey don’t follow the codes of practice they breach them all the time they don’t no the human rights acts whatsoever.cafcass telled lies as well because it was written in there statements the child was asked what
He want and he said say at nannas so that is breach of childs rights and they also believed the social workers lies falsified when we no who was a perpetrator it was the childs mum they said it was never reported they hid the paper work they lied we now have the paper work they hid it now proves they committed perjury the social service even got the nursery he was going to on there sidel by the lies they holded the 3 nrly 4 yr old for 5 hours when it is illegal to do so that is a form of kidnapp there complaints department is utter shambles they allow the culprit to investigate themselves which is a criminal offence they also withheld evidence reports saying no crime was reported which is a criminal offence we now have the paper work they withheld from the court from another case of there crime we also had criminal acts done by someone there end making lies up to the police which is a act of terror they hid records so how can they say the health care and all the are brilliant they is absolute corruptions they let the people who does the abusing keep there children the innocent people get set up with false reports based on hear as say evidence and can you tell me how he got two black eyes under the care of devon county council social services which was not even taken to hospital because they have got something to hide which is child abuse please help
If company like this are surpose to help people how comes your work with corrupt authorities that make money by stealing kids from innocent family based on lies,false accusations profiting from the innocent the solicitors was paid by Devon county council to lie the physiologist who made up falsified reports and statements he was payed by Devon county to do so by a large amount of money he also made reports about adults as well but he was only a child physiologist this is how corrupt they are these people cafcass is another disgrace make up lies and deception falsified reports to steal children away from loving familys these people are in it for money profit making from the innocent if this corruption is not sorted out I’ll have no choice to name all of these corrupt criminals for the behaviour and kidnapping of kids trafficing for profit
Mark
December 29, 2016 at 12:03 am
Devon County Council social services,united Kingdom took are beloved nephew away even though there are was no reason to take him away they already had him on the forced adoption list months before without even notifieying us they asked him where he wanted to stay and he said i want to stay at nannas which they breached the childs human rights,we was continually abused and harassed and defamed for the past 6 months by devon county council social services and the final case was already sewn up a week before the final hearing numerous breaches of human rights not only for us but my nephew aswell,they treated us like criminals by spying on us,making false statements and putting obstacles in the way and humiliating us at every opportunity it felt like torture everyday while they were around,they was also racist against are Jewish origin,and refused to acknowledge it on his birth record and they never listened to what he wanted so they never took notice of the best interests of the child whatsoever when he said he wanted to stay at his nannas,and they never gave us any chance,or help us in anyway until the court case was on they continually lied to us in order to make there case stronger we had all got clean records and therefore law binding,he also had suspected autism they would not let us get him diagnosed.and ruined Christmas for us by saying they was taking him away,they used unscrupulous witnesses that one had a court order against her,the other was known to the police for making malicious phone calls and behaviour and the other one had a grudge because she was a ex and is vulnerable and also the statements was falsified with lies and deception and they was not completed so how come there surpose to be child protection but there not because there the abusers he was happy until they kidnapped him with lies plus he is now unhappy keeps asking for us he’s under weight the social worker made up false evidence reports and witness that had a vendetta against him we are unhappy with ur family courts it states right to a fair trial that was not a fair trial whatsoever the result was done a week before behind closed doors plus there evidence against that people was utter shambles they had no prove to back that rubbish up whatsoever so how can u say a person is a perpetrator and that they have nothing to back it up they didnt like it because we was telling the truth and they breached the law on all counts breached childs rights,right to a private life with he did not get they breached his wishes they harrassed the family cafcass tried bullying the disable brother Telling him to move out when hes happy where he is theyve got no rights whatsoever and the social worker with another social bullied the disable brother as well trying to get the disable brother to bully the nephew until they was over heard by a brother its states on devon county’s and cafcass website they follow protocol calls of human rights nothey don’t follow the codes of practice they breach them all the time they don’t no the human rights acts whatsoever.cafcass telled lies as well because it was written in there statements the child was asked what
He want and he said say at nannas so that is breach of childs rights and they also believed the social workers lies falsified when we no who was a perpetrator it was the childs mum they said it was never reported they hid the paper work they lied we now have the paper work they hid it now proves they committed perjury the social service even got the nursery he was going to on there sidel by the lies they holded the 3 nrly 4 yr old for 5 hours when it is illegal to do so that is a form of kidnapp there complaints department is utter shambles they allow the culprit to investigate themselves which is a criminal offence they also withheld evidence reports saying no crime was reported which is a criminal offence we now have the paper work they withheld from the court from another case of there crime we also had criminal acts done by someone there end making lies up to the police which is a act of terror they hid records so how can they say the health care and all the are brilliant they is absolute corruptions they let the people who does the abusing keep there children the innocent people get set up with false reports based on hear as say evidence and can you tell me how he got two black eyes under the care of devon county council social services which was not even taken to hospital because they have got something to hide which is child abuse