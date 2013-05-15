direct from Devon and Cornwall police
At just before 22.15hrs on Friday 10th May 2013, police received a report of single vehicle road traffic collision on the A393 at Lanner, Redruth, Cornwall, at the junction Pentreath Terrace.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, a grey Honda Civic was a man in his early twenties. He was treated for injuries by paramedics but died at the scene.
Police are now conducting an investigation and an appeal is being made for any witnesses to the incident.
Next of kin have been advised but details of the deceased will not be released pending formal identification.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service also assisted at the scene.
Road closures were in force following the collision but are expected to be re-opened imminently.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven prior is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the 101 non-emergency telephone line and quote incident number 798 10/05/2013.
