Port Eliot is lying Festival-fallow this year but there’s a full schedule of attractions for art lovers, families, and just anyone who wants to chill out.

The ancient and beautiful stately home at St Germans will open this spring and into summer for a new series of special events.

Among other things there’ll be Easter trails for children and after-dark tours by candlelight.

Set in more than 100 acres of woodland gardens and park, Port Eliot will open for 100 days, from 11 March-6 June and then again from 10 June-15 July.

On each day, visitors will also be able to roam the woodland gardens and the park – created by landscape gardener Humphrey Repton – which stretches down to a secret estuary of the river Lynher, beneath Brunel’s railway viaduct.

Despite being one of the poshest places in the country, visiting Port Eliot can pan out cheaper and greener than a drive to Eden.

Thanks to the old Lord of the Manor ordering a train station built by his front door, you can take a day trip there and anywhere else in the Duchy by rail for a tenner or less.

The House at Port Eliot has been lived in for over 1000 years and is the oldest continually inhabited dwelling in the UK.

Augustinian monks were there from the year 937, while the earliest remaining evidence of a dwelling on the site is a 1500-year-old glazed tiled floor, dating from the late Iron Age.

The Grade I-listed medieval priory and house were remodelled in the 18th century by John Soane.

Port Eliot remains a family home, crammed with the accumulated treasures of its long history.

The collection includes fourteen portraits of the Eliot family by Sir Joshua Reynolds, spanning forty years of his career, and ten from the Iconography series by Van Dyck.

Among the many distinctive pieces of furniture are a Louis XIV Boule armoire (which now houses the family’s record collection); a Carlton House desk by George Hepplewhite; an extremely rare 18th century gesso and gilt Queen Anne wedding chest; and a circular carpet which began life in a Russian palace, was later sold by revolutionaries and found its way to a spot under the central dome of Brighton Pavilion, before ending up in perhaps the most notable room at Port Eliot, the Round Room.

Regarded as one of Sir John Soane’s masterpieces, the Round Room is 13m in diameter, 5.5m high and stands over former monastic dormitories and an abbot’s lodge.

Soane raised the ceiling of the Round Room, changed the position of the windows and constructed a very shallow and curved plaster domed ceiling.

Today, the room is dominated by celebrated south-west artist Robert Lenkiewicz’s masterpiece ‘Riddle Mural’, created over twenty years and depicting ‘the Condition of Man’.

A captivating addition this year will be Marking The Line, a new exhibition by a group of leading contemporary potters and ceramicists, aiming to inspire lovers of art and architecture.

Following a run at the Sir John Soane’s Museum, the exhibition will open from 22 May – 15 July at Port Eliot, before completing its run at Soane’s weekend ‘dream house’, Pitzhanger Manor in Ealing, west London.

Catherine St Germans said “We are pleased to open our home to new visitors, particularly at a time when the festival is having a year off and we’re able to organise new events.

“As you make your way around Port Eliot, it is possible to detect the hands of many architects but none more so than Soane, who made the House the way it is today; so we are excited to be bringing Marking The Line, an important new exhibition with a clear Soane influence, into a house which shows powerful evidence of the range of his design talents.”

SPECIAL EVENTS AT PORT ELIOT

31 March – Easter Egg Hunt and family Easter Egg Trail across the ancient estate. From 2pm.

13 April – Port Eliot House & Gardens open in aid of Cornwall Blind Association. From 2- 6pm, Port Eliot will be exhibiting a collection of historic items which can be handled by visitors, a rarity in a stately home.

14 April – Classic Car Rally drive-through. Up to 85 magnificent cars will snake around the estate in the afternoon; a great chance to bring a picnic and enjoy a special day out.

11 May – Port Eliot Dog Festival in aid of Children’s Hospice SW. The return of a riotous annual event in which Port Eliot’s resident whippets, Roo and Lark, invite dogs of all stripes to their home for a party. Held in aid of the new Little Harbour hospice in St Austell, the event will be a day of dog shows, competitions, agility training, horse and cart rides, music from local bands, food and a spectacular whippet tea party, in which dogs take over Port Eliot and have the run of the gardens.

From 11am-4.30pm. Adults £3; children under 11 free. All dog show classes £1 entry.

12 May – Pony Country Canter in aid of Children’s Hospice SW.

Full details to follow soon.

18 May – Museums at Night. A beautiful candle-lit evening as Port Eliot opens its doors for a rare visit after dark, tours of the tunnels under the estate and music from pianist and composer Paul K Joyce in Soane’s Round Room.

18 May – Summer concert – Haydn, Handel and Mozart, St Germans Priory Church

East Cornwall Bach Choir presents the first of two summer concerts featuring an exciting pair of vocal and orchestral works, separated by Mozart’s Divertimento for Strings, K136. The earlier of the choral pieces is number nine of the eleven Grand Anthems which Handel wrote for the Duke of Chandos, O Praise the Lord With One Consent. The main work is Haydn’s Nelson Mass (1798), the best known of the six great orchestral Mass settings he composed between 1796 and 1802, and which seems touched by the atmosphere of tension and drama associated with the turbulent events of the Napoleonic Wars. Conductor: Paul Ellis; Orchestra: Divertimento

Times: 7-9.30pm. Tickets: From Liskeard Tourist Information Centre and www.ecbc.co.uk

Adults £16.00; Full-time students £8; Children under 12 free.

Two-for-one entry to Port Eliot for people attending the concert, either before or after the performance.

22 May-15 July – Marking the Line: Ceramics and Architecture. A group of leading contemporary ceramic artists will fill some of Soane’s finest rooms with brand new works inspired by the architect, his creations and collections. New installations, abstract architectural ceramics and sculpture will provide a compelling complement to Soane’s signature convex mirrors and domed ceilings in the new exhibition. Curated by international ceramics authority Joanna Bird, the exhibition presents innovative new works within Soane’s dramatic and idiosyncratic settings. Ceramicist and trained architect Nicholas Rena’s simple but powerful abstract yellow, orange and red forms will sit alongside Christie Brown’s reinterpretations of Soane’s family portraits; Brazilian ceramicist Carina Ciscato’s delicate yet tactile ceramic vessels will give a nod to Soane’s architectural quirks, while the British artist Clare Twomey will introduce 1000 bone china bowls decorated with gold and probing the subject of legacy. Taking Soane’s own artistic legacy as her starting point, each of Twomey’s bowls will carry a quotation outlining the impression that a man would like to leave on the world. The collected new work offers a captivating and intricate look towards the future in a historic setting. Throughout its run, the exhibition will host a whole series of free educational workshops for local communities and schools, including family workshops and evening tours.

VISITOR INFORMATION Port Eliot, St Germans, Saltash, Cornwall, PL12 5ND

Opening times: 2-6pm. Last admission at 5pm.

Port Eliot Tea Room open from 12.30pm for homemade lunches and cream teas.

Admission prices: House and gardens: Adult £8.00 (season ticket £20.00); Child (16 & under, accompanied by a paying adult) £4.00; children free during the run of the exhibition – 22 May-15 July.

Concessions – groups/seniors/students/eco: £7.00. Groups are a minimum of 20, eco travellers should arrive by bus, train or bicycle.

Gardens only: Adult £5.00; Child £2.00

Family season ticket: (2 adults & up to 4 children) £50.00.

Public/Green Transport Discounts: Visitors arriving at Port Eliot by rail, bus/coach, boat or bicycle qualify for a discounted ticket as follows: Adult: £7.00; Child: £2.00 (children free 22 May-15 July).

Further visitor information www.porteliot.co.uk 01503-230211 or info@porteliot.co.uk

Private guided tours are available. For more information please call 01503 230211 or email jo@porteliot.co.uk

Did You Know?

The Eliot family has lived at Port Eliot since 1565. The estate is called Port Eliot as it was once a busy monastic port, known as Port Priory. Water flowed right up to the front door and the house could only be approached by boat, across what is now the park. In the 18th century, the Eliots built a dam to divert the estuary away from their home, employing Repton to create the park and gardens. Almost certainly responsible for securing the monastery for the family was Henry VIII courtier Sir Thomas Elyot, who compiled what is considered the first English dictionary, championing the use of English ahead of Latin and contributing many new words, including the word ‘democracy’ to the English language.

The House itself covers many centuries: there are 9th century foundations, 10th century walls containing 13th century lancet windows and the distinctive and ingenious 18th century design details of Soane. Today, Port Eliot is home to the 10th Earl and Countess of St Germans.

There will be no Port Eliot Festival in 2013; it will return in 2014, running from 24-27 July. The year off will be a chance for the gardens to thrive and for the Port Eliot organisers to plot for 2014.



