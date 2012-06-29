PARDOE THE FURNITURE

A high-ranking Cornish MP who held power in the Liberals 70s heyday came back to Parliament to meet two of the Duchy’s senior Lib Dems.

Former Liberal MP for North Cornwall John Pardoe returned to the Commons with his wife Joy and grandson Aaron to watch PMQs.

John was an MP for 13 years from 1966 – 1979.

His varied career saw him standing against Margaret Thatcher in Finchley, leading the Treasury field during the Lib-Lab pact, and finally losing out to David Steel in a nasty little political scrap in which he was accused of donning a toupe

The former Cambridge footlights comedian also stood out in political life for his unflagging support for Jeremy Thorpe, a loyalty widely believed to have cost him his seat.

Now 77, John, who hails from Cornwall and was briefly a member of MK in the 1960s, said he was pleased with the work of his two successors, Lord Paul Tyler and Dan Rogerson.



Dan said: “John made a huge contribution to national political life when he was in Parliament, serving as the Liberal Party’s Treasury Spokesman during the Lib-Lab period of co-operation in the late1970s.



“As a local MP, John set a very high standard for the rest of us to follow, and he is still well loved and remembered by people across North Cornwall.



“In 2005 I followed on from another fantastic MP for our area, Paul Tyler, and it was great to get the three of us all together to discuss the current political situation, and to hear John Pardoe’s stories about North Cornwall and Westminster in the 1960s and 70s.”



Lord Tyler, who was North Cornwall MP from 1992 – 2005 added: “It’s rare to have three generations of Cornish political representatives all in one room, and able to compare notes.



“Both John Pardoe and I are delighted with the way that Dan Rogerson has taken up the mantle of standing up for North Cornwall in the House of Commons.

“We are grateful to people in the constituency for continuing to show such confidence in us all over the years, and hope that work we do in Parliament repays that trust.”



