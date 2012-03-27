THESE STICKS WERE MADE FOR WALKING

by Paul White

There’s more to making a stick than meets the eye.

And people visiting the West Country Arts, Crafts & Design Marquee at this year’s Royal Cornwall Show on 7 – 9 June will be able to find out why.

If you are looking for a walking stick, shepherd’s crook, thumb stick, market stick – indeed any stick that’s going to be put to regular use – then it will be worth your while talking to Ron Parnell.

He first got into the art and craft of stick making when his wife Una bought him one back in 1997.

Ron was in the building trade most of his working life and picked up a range of skills along the way.

“I thought ‘I could do better than this’ and once the idea entered my head, nothing was going to stop me trying,” he said.

He has done his research and been given a lot of advice along the way. Now Ron is firmly established in the stick-making world and exhibits his wares at many local shows around Cornwall and Devon.

Last year was his first at the Royal Cornwall. It was a great success for him and he’s hoping for a similar response this year.

“We met lovely people and sales-wise we did very well. But it’s not only the selling.

“You make contacts and people have come to see us since the show. Some come up and tell you they can supply ram’s horn, antler and wood. It’s a really valuable experience.”

At his home in the village of Kilkhampton, Ron busies himself with every aspect of the stick-making craft.

After combing local woods – with the owners’ permission – for the right material, he bundles the raw sticks and leaves them for 12 months to dry and season.

In his shed he has stores of hazel, blackthorn, ash, holly and more exotic varieties that he buys in.

The material used for handles, or crooks, is normally ram’s horn but he also works in deer antler and in water buffalo horn, which emerges from the polishing process with a deep black lustre finish.

Part of the process is to boil the horn, which he does in a kitchen boiler in the back garden.

“I’m not having that done in the house. It smells too much!”, said Una.

After boiling, the horn is pliable enough for forming into a rough shape and moulding to the stick to form a tight bond.

Customers are measured so they have a stick which suits their purpose. Sticks are given four coats of yacht varnish so they will survive the roughest of weather and toughest of conditions.

Ron takes pride in his work and has proved himself to be quite an artist, carving intricate shapes into the horn and antler and painting life-like images on the finished product.

There are 65 exhibitors this year and amongst the new ones, visitors will find hand-marbled paper, fairy houses and flat-pack hats designed to fit into a suitcase and come out looking as good as new. For more info on this years show just hit ROYAL CORNWALL



