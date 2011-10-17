CORNWALL COMMUNITY CASHBACK!

Cornish cops have £10,000 they’ve confiscated off various baddies to give back to the community.

The new ‘Cornwall Community Cashback’ scheme is not only happily named after your favourite online newspaper but is a great way to get a good cause going.

Community Safety Sergeant Jerry Mitchell explained: “We’ve had the power under the Proceeds of Crime Act to confiscate ill-gotten gains for some time.

“Half of that money goes back to the Government and half direct to victims of crime.

“But we have a pot of ten thousand pounds we can hand out to any bona fide local initiative that will strengthen the spirit of the local community.”

The beat bobby went on: “For instance, recently a youth group approached us with an idea to go around to the homes of the elderly and offer to do chores.

“This was a simple but great idea because it got useful work done and also helped reduce the fear that some of the older people had of groups of young local people.

“You’d be surprised how open minded we can be when it comes to considering what makes up a ‘crime prevention project’, so my message to anyone with a good idea is – just get in touch!”

You can contact Jerry on 07872 677979 and he’ll take you on from there: simple as that! 😀



